683 Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT)

683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 290,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,717,000. 683 Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.93% of Phathom Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PHAT. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 109.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 93.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $230,000. 90.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PHAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 21st.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.05. 1,804 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 445,931. Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.74 and a 52-week high of $37.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 12.79 and a current ratio of 12.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.57.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.09). On average, research analysts predict that Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Azmi Nabulsi bought 20,000 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.16 per share, with a total value of $163,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 785,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,411,312. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Terrie Curran acquired 20,500 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.41 per share, with a total value of $151,905.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 64,595 shares in the company, valued at $478,648.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 53,000 shares of company stock valued at $415,105 over the last three months. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

