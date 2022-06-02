683 Capital Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:MCAG)

683 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:MCAG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,952,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCAG. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,178,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new position in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,392,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $976,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V in the 4th quarter worth $2,881,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V stock remained flat at $$9.85 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.85. Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V has a fifty-two week low of $9.71 and a fifty-two week high of $9.95.

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

