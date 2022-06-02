683 Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO)

683 Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Rating) (TSE:APS) by 35.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,019,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,092,967 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Aptose Biosciences were worth $2,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of APTO. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Aptose Biosciences by 102.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 9,333 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 11.3% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 105,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 10,702 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Aptose Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Aptose Biosciences by 1,334.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 21,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 20,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on APTO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aptose Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Aptose Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:APTO traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,156. The company has a market capitalization of $90.39 million, a PE ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.51. Aptose Biosciences Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $5.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.37.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Rating) (TSE:APS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.03. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Aptose Biosciences Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

