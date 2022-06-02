683 Capital Management LLC Has $13.05 Million Position in DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTT)

683 Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTT – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 294,000 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC owned 7.03% of DIRTT Environmental Solutions worth $13,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DRTT. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in DIRTT Environmental Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in DIRTT Environmental Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in DIRTT Environmental Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new position in DIRTT Environmental Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Get DIRTT Environmental Solutions alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DRTT. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$1.85 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 6th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions from $3.25 to $2.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions from $2.75 to $2.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DIRTT Environmental Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.59.

Shares of DRTT traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.12. 206,231 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,196. DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. has a 52 week low of $0.76 and a 52 week high of $4.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $38.29 million for the quarter. DIRTT Environmental Solutions had a negative return on equity of 87.63% and a negative net margin of 41.05%. Research analysts expect that DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. designs, manufactures, and installs prefabricated interior solutions for use in commercial spaces across various industries and businesses in the United States, Canada, internationally. Its ICE software interior construction software provides end-to-end integration, design, order engineering, manufacturing, and installation services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DIRTT Environmental Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DIRTT Environmental Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.