683 Capital Management LLC Invests $2.27 Million in Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited (NASDAQ:CCTS)

683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited (NASDAQ:CCTS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 225,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,273,000. 683 Capital Management LLC owned about 7.83% of Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $797,000.

Shares of CCTS traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $9.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 392 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,151. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.94. Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited has a 12-month low of $9.81 and a 12-month high of $10.76.

Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology-based healthcare industries. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Cranbury, New Jersey.

