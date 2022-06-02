$73.21 Million in Sales Expected for Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX – Get Rating) to report sales of $73.21 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Diana Shipping’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $71.62 million to $74.61 million. Diana Shipping posted sales of $44.73 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diana Shipping will report full year sales of $292.03 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $288.74 million to $294.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $277.76 million, with estimates ranging from $243.29 million to $297.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Diana Shipping.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The shipping company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Diana Shipping had a net margin of 35.44% and a return on equity of 17.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DSX shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Diana Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Diana Shipping in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.25 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Diana Shipping from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.94.

NYSE:DSX remained flat at $$6.54 during mid-day trading on Friday. 2,556,868 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 960,320. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.33 and its 200-day moving average is $4.59. The company has a market cap of $598.64 million, a P/E ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.00. Diana Shipping has a 12 month low of $3.31 and a 12 month high of $6.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.29%. This is a positive change from Diana Shipping’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. Diana Shipping’s payout ratio is presently 82.48%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diana Shipping by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,429,419 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,176,000 after acquiring an additional 126,400 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Veracity Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.88% of the company’s stock.

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of April 13, 2022, it operated a fleet of 35 dry bulk vessels, including 4 Newcastlemax, 12 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 6 Kamsarmax, and 8 Panamax.

