AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $148.33.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from SEK 200 to SEK 190 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Cheuvreux upgraded shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from SEK 150 to SEK 200 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from SEK 57 to SEK 55 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Get AB Electrolux (publ) alerts:

Shares of ELUXY traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $31.75. The stock had a trading volume of 24,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,230. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.16. AB Electrolux has a fifty-two week low of $28.62 and a fifty-two week high of $58.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80, a PEG ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.14.

AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia/Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers various appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, cookers, dryers, washing machines, dishwashers, room air-conditioners, microwave ovens, floor-care products, vacuum cleaners, water heaters, heat pumps, and other small domestic appliances, as well as consumables and accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AB Electrolux (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB Electrolux (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.