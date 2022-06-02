AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Receives $214.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $214.50.

Several analysts have recently commented on VLVLY shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of AB Volvo (publ) from SEK 222 to SEK 224 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of AB Volvo (publ) from SEK 210 to SEK 205 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AB Volvo (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of AB Volvo (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of AB Volvo (publ) from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th.

Shares of AB Volvo (publ) stock traded up $0.66 on Thursday, hitting $18.47. 163,241 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,221. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.12. AB Volvo has a 1-year low of $15.02 and a 1-year high of $27.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

AB Volvo (publ) ( OTCMKTS:VLVLY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $11.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.21 billion. AB Volvo (publ) had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 8.14%. Research analysts forecast that AB Volvo will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were given a dividend of $1.1187 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 10.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. AB Volvo (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.58%.

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company offers trucks for long-haulage, construction, mining, and distribution purposes under the Volvo, UD Trucks, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, Arquus, cellcentric, and Dongfeng Trucks brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and bus chassis, as well as associated transport systems under the Prevost and Nova Bus brands.

