Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $858.81 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) to announce sales of $858.81 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $903.28 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $840.00 million. Abercrombie & Fitch reported sales of $864.85 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch will report full-year sales of $3.76 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.71 billion to $3.79 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.80 billion to $3.96 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Abercrombie & Fitch.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.29). Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 25.09% and a net margin of 5.47%. The business had revenue of $812.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $799.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $32.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. B. Riley cut their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. TheStreet lowered Abercrombie & Fitch from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.78.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,585 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,054 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 87,700 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 232,819 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $8,761,000 after purchasing an additional 19,314 shares during the last quarter. 99.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ANF traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.41. 2,347,337 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,179,283. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 52-week low of $18.31 and a 52-week high of $48.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.38. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.43.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, Gilly Hicks, and Social Tourist brands.

