ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Short Interest Down 20.2% in May

ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,540,000 shares, a decline of 20.2% from the April 30th total of 1,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 536,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:ABM traded up $0.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $48.64. 1,427 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 447,452. ABM Industries has a 52-week low of $38.44 and a 52-week high of $54.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.30 and a 200 day moving average of $45.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 1.10.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 1.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that ABM Industries will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th were given a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.71%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ABM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of ABM Industries from $62.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

In related news, EVP Raul Javier Valentin sold 1,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.64, for a total transaction of $50,614.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,337 shares in the company, valued at $654,340.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 3,657 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.13, for a total transaction of $176,011.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,253,882.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,140 shares of company stock worth $1,141,717. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in ABM Industries by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 40,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its stake in ABM Industries by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 122,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,656,000 after acquiring an additional 10,808 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 887.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 74,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,422,000 after acquiring an additional 66,793 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ABM Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,914,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 39.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 6,930 shares in the last quarter. 94.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

