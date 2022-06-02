AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 672,400 shares, a decline of 19.8% from the April 30th total of 838,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 98,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.8 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of AC Immune by 5,889.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 6,950 shares in the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of AC Immune in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,488,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA boosted its holdings in shares of AC Immune by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 318,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after buying an additional 29,586 shares during the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AC Immune in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AC Immune by 181.1% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 733,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,920,000 after buying an additional 472,324 shares during the last quarter. 26.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ACIU opened at $3.11 on Thursday. AC Immune has a 12-month low of $2.46 and a 12-month high of $12.61. The company has a market cap of $259.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.29.

AC Immune ( NASDAQ:ACIU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that AC Immune will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ACIU. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AC Immune from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of AC Immune in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of AC Immune from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th.

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops medicines and diagnostic products for the prevention and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

