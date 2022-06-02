ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.48.

ACAD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th.

In related news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 2,865 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total transaction of $52,085.70. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 55,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,003,317.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James Kihara sold 1,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total value of $27,726.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,812.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,819 shares of company stock worth $205,781. 28.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACAD. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $36,972,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,165,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,352,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,256,000 after acquiring an additional 750,420 shares during the last quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC increased its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 177.5% in the first quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 1,156,817 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,018,000 after acquiring an additional 740,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $16,742,000. 91.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,574,272. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.27. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $15.16 and a 12 month high of $28.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -12.31 and a beta of 0.68.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.21). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.52% and a negative net margin of 43.50%. The business had revenue of $115.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

