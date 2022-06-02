Accelera Innovations (OTCMKTS:ACNV) versus Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR) Head-To-Head Analysis

Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR – Get Rating) and Accelera Innovations (OTCMKTS:ACNV – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Sharecare has a beta of -0.89, meaning that its share price is 189% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Accelera Innovations has a beta of 5.41, meaning that its share price is 441% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Sharecare and Accelera Innovations’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sharecare $412.82 million 2.40 -$85.00 million ($8.99) -0.31 Accelera Innovations N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Accelera Innovations has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sharecare.

Profitability

This table compares Sharecare and Accelera Innovations’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sharecare -21.72% -22.95% -14.73% Accelera Innovations N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

16.8% of Sharecare shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Sharecare and Accelera Innovations, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sharecare 0 1 1 0 2.50 Accelera Innovations 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sharecare currently has a consensus target price of $6.67, suggesting a potential upside of 135.57%. Given Sharecare’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sharecare is more favorable than Accelera Innovations.

About Sharecare (Get Rating)

Sharecare, Inc. operates as a digital healthcare platform company. Its Sharecare platform connects people, patients, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities that optimize individual and population-wide well-being. The company offers enterprise solutions based on a software-as-a-service model that allows enterprise clients to message, motivate, and manage their populations, as well as measure their population progress; a suite of data and information-driven solutions; and life sciences solutions, which provides members with personalized information, programs, and resources to enhance their health and well-being. It also operates RealAge, a platform for health assessment to assess behaviors and existing conditions of its members and provide metric for their physical health. In addition, the company provides secure, automated release of information, audit, and business consulting services to streamline the medical records process for medical facilities. It sells its solutions through direct sales organization and partner relationships. Sharecare, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Accelera Innovations (Get Rating)

Accelera Innovations, Inc., a healthcare service company, focuses on the development of Internet-based software in the United States. The company's Accelera Technology, an Internet-based software platform enhances the functionality and performance of healthcare services through making clinical healthcare data available to healthcare consumers. It also provides billing, practice management, and administrative services to doctors and other clinicians, as well as home health services to patients in Chicago. The company was formerly known as Accelerated Acquisitions IV, Inc. and changed its name to Accelera Innovations, Inc. in October 2011. Accelera Innovations, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

