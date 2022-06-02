Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Bought by Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 728,022 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,922 shares during the quarter. Accenture accounts for approximately 0.5% of Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned 0.12% of Accenture worth $301,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 115.6% in the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 97 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ACN shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Accenture from $460.00 to $385.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Accenture in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Accenture from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Accenture from $440.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $383.35.

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.13, for a total transaction of $1,969,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 165,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,269,352.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,287 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.22, for a total value of $1,036,128.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,252,703.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 10,757 shares of company stock worth $3,386,681 in the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ACN traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $299.27. The company had a trading volume of 9,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,305,499. The stock has a market cap of $189.71 billion, a PE ratio of 30.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $310.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $338.44. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $268.17 and a 1-year high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.67 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 39.11%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

