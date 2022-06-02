Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Decreases Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. trimmed its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 796,302 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $213,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MCD. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded down $2.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $246.88. The company had a trading volume of 20,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,952,911. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $247.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $251.09. The stock has a market cap of $182.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.57. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $217.68 and a 1 year high of $271.15.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 131.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be issued a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.29%.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total value of $1,468,463.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,040,446.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on MCD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.74.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

