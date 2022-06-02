Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Decreases Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lessened its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 777,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned approximately 0.09% of United Parcel Service worth $166,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 126.4% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPS traded up $0.23 on Thursday, reaching $180.46. The stock had a trading volume of 11,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,624,951. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $188.90 and a 200 day moving average of $202.77. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.34 and a twelve month high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $24.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.80 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 82.94% and a net margin of 10.90%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 49.63%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Loop Capital raised United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $232.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $203.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.67.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

