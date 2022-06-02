Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Has $871.10 Million Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 824,300 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,800 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises approximately 1.6% of Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned about 0.08% of Tesla worth $871,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TSLA. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $293,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,065,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 14,802 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $11,479,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,596,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $19.88 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $760.25. The company had a trading volume of 311,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,145,510. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $903.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $945.81. The stock has a market cap of $787.63 billion, a PE ratio of 100.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 2.13. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $571.22 and a 1-year high of $1,243.49.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 13.51%. The business’s revenue was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Tesla from $1,025.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Tesla from $1,400.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. BNP Paribas dropped their target price on Tesla from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. UBS Group increased their target price on Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Tesla from $1,035.00 to $1,175.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $907.27.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $845.39, for a total transaction of $758,314.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,065.00, for a total value of $3,727,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 392,001 shares of company stock worth $351,230,191. Company insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

