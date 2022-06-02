Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Reduces Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. trimmed its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,007,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169,408 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned 0.11% of Eli Lilly and worth $278,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Garde Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.1% during the third quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 59.4% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 0.9% in the third quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 4,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LLY traded down $9.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $301.88. 27,444 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,050,031. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $198.25 and a one year high of $324.08. The company has a market capitalization of $286.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $296.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $270.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.30. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 97.58% and a net margin of 20.90%. The firm had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.07%.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.98, for a total value of $63,796,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 104,833,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,439,888,713.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 1,527,818 shares of company stock worth $444,578,218 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on LLY. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $364.00 to $369.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.47.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

