Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Sells 726,090 Shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. trimmed its stake in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,120,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 726,090 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned approximately 4.98% of National Vision worth $197,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inherent Group LP raised its holdings in shares of National Vision by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Inherent Group LP now owns 267,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,834,000 after purchasing an additional 92,380 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Vision in the fourth quarter valued at $610,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of National Vision during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of National Vision by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,848,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,701,000 after acquiring an additional 492,772 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in National Vision by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 29,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 10,201 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, Director Virginia A. Hepner purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.71 per share, with a total value of $25,710.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,588 shares in the company, valued at $323,637.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jared Brandman purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.25 per share, with a total value of $116,250.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 18,697 shares in the company, valued at $434,705.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EYE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of National Vision from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of National Vision from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet downgraded National Vision from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on National Vision from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on National Vision from $43.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.60.

NASDAQ:EYE traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.42. 5,542 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,046,310. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.80. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.80. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.59 and a 12-month high of $65.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. National Vision had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The company had revenue of $527.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. National Vision’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

