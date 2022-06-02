Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Trims Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. cut its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,142,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 324,700 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned about 0.10% of Coca-Cola worth $245,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 1,333.3% during the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.29.

NYSE KO traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $62.45. 181,968 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,661,264. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $52.28 and a 1-year high of $67.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $270.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.58.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 25.69%. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.95%.

In other news, insider Henrique Braun sold 9,436 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.91, for a total value of $565,310.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 14,122 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total value of $831,079.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 589,799 shares of company stock valued at $37,780,311. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

