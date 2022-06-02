Advance Auto Parts, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.50 (NYSE:AAP)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of 1.50 per share on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th.

Advance Auto Parts has raised its dividend by an average of 138.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Advance Auto Parts has a dividend payout ratio of 39.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Advance Auto Parts to earn $15.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.6%.

Shares of Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $187.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $208.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.33. Advance Auto Parts has a 52 week low of $172.86 and a 52 week high of $244.55. The stock has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.23.

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.02). Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 5.16%. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.34 earnings per share. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts will post 13.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 113.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 6.5% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $276.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $266.00 to $259.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Stephens lowered their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $246.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $247.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.11.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

