Advantage Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Receives $12.42 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Advantage Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAVVF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “N/A” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.42.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AAVVF shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$11.25 to C$12.75 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

OTCMKTS AAVVF traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.89. The company had a trading volume of 172,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,881. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.94 and a 200 day moving average of $6.39. Advantage Energy has a 1-year low of $3.15 and a 1-year high of $9.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.59.

Advantage Energy ( OTCMKTS:AAVVF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $83.78 million for the quarter. Advantage Energy had a net margin of 90.22% and a return on equity of 13.98%.

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of oil and natural gas resource that includes 228 net sections covering an area of 145,920 net acres of Doig/Montney rights in Glacier, Valhalla, Progress, and Pipestone/Wembley.

