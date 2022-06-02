Advent Capital Management DE Acquires Shares of 30,000 VMG Consumer Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VMGAU)

Advent Capital Management DE acquired a new stake in VMG Consumer Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VMGAU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Schusterman Interests LLC purchased a new position in shares of VMG Consumer Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,073,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VMG Consumer Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,060,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VMG Consumer Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,830,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of VMG Consumer Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $432,000. Finally, TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new position in shares of VMG Consumer Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,268,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VMGAU remained flat at $$10.04 during midday trading on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.07. VMG Consumer Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.99 and a one year high of $10.18.

VMG Consumer Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on acquiring consumer and retail companies across a range of industry verticals, such as food and beverage, beauty and personal care, health and wellness, pet products and services, household products, and multi-unit retailers/services, as well as apparel, footwear, and accessories.

