Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) Receives $2,691.67 Average PT from Brokerages

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2,691.67.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ADYEY shares. Berenberg Bank raised Adyen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Adyen from €3,150.00 ($3,387.10) to €2,800.00 ($3,010.75) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Adyen from €2,750.00 ($2,956.99) to €2,500.00 ($2,688.17) in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Adyen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ADYEY traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,334,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 896,190. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.89. Adyen has a twelve month low of $13.29 and a twelve month high of $34.94.

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, issuing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels, as well as online, mobile, in-store, and APIs; and data insights.

