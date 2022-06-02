AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.30-$3.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.43. The company issued revenue guidance of -.AECOM also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $4.75- EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of AECOM from $88.00 to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of AECOM in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Argus lifted their price target on shares of AECOM from $80.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of AECOM from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $85.44.

Shares of NYSE:ACM traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $70.69. 893,274 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 765,933. AECOM has a twelve month low of $58.36 and a twelve month high of $79.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a PE ratio of 48.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.94.

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.05. AECOM had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACM. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of AECOM by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,456,275 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $265,478,000 after purchasing an additional 972,449 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of AECOM by 110.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 459,259 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,276,000 after purchasing an additional 241,164 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of AECOM by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,755,219 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $909,266,000 after purchasing an additional 172,924 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of AECOM by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,010,268 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $308,029,000 after purchasing an additional 156,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of AECOM by 207.3% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 134,739 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,349,000 after purchasing an additional 90,886 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services for governments, businesses, and organizations in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients.

