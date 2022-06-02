AES (NYSE:AES) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.55-$1.65 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

AES stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.15. The stock had a trading volume of 201,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,244,704. AES has a 1-year low of $19.14 and a 1-year high of $27.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.90. The stock has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.07.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). AES had a positive return on equity of 33.02% and a negative net margin of 2.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AES will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AES shares. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on AES from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of AES in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a neutral rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of AES from a b rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of AES from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of AES in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.69.

In other AES news, CFO Stephen Coughlin acquired 47,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.30 per share, with a total value of $1,001,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AES by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,790,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,155,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,423 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in AES by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,324,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $857,435,000 after buying an additional 102,389 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of AES by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,126,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $183,363,000 after purchasing an additional 381,037 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AES by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,250,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $135,100,000 after purchasing an additional 225,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of AES by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,153,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $132,606,000 after purchasing an additional 592,767 shares during the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

