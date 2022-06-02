Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS – Get Rating) (TSE:AEZ) in a research report released on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Aeterna Zentaris from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

AEZS opened at $0.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.36. Aeterna Zentaris has a 52 week low of $0.18 and a 52 week high of $1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.01 million, a PE ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.62.

Aeterna Zentaris ( NASDAQ:AEZS Get Rating ) (TSE:AEZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). Aeterna Zentaris had a negative net margin of 252.34% and a negative return on equity of 16.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.74 million. Equities analysts forecast that Aeterna Zentaris will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Aeterna Zentaris by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 134,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 36,221 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Aeterna Zentaris by 72.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 91,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 38,395 shares in the last quarter. Natixis lifted its position in Aeterna Zentaris by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 293,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 70,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Aeterna Zentaris by 207.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 341,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 230,400 shares in the last quarter. 1.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aeterna Zentaris Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aeterna Zentaris Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics and diagnostic tests. Its lead product is macimorelin, an orally available peptidomimetic ghrelin receptor (GHSR-1a) agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a for the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency and childhood-onset growth hormone deficiency, as well as oncology indications.

