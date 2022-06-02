Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS – Get Rating) (TSE:AEZ) in a research report released on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Aeterna Zentaris from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.
AEZS opened at $0.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.36. Aeterna Zentaris has a 52 week low of $0.18 and a 52 week high of $1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.01 million, a PE ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.62.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Aeterna Zentaris by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 134,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 36,221 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Aeterna Zentaris by 72.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 91,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 38,395 shares in the last quarter. Natixis lifted its position in Aeterna Zentaris by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 293,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 70,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Aeterna Zentaris by 207.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 341,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 230,400 shares in the last quarter. 1.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Aeterna Zentaris Company Profile (Get Rating)
Aeterna Zentaris Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics and diagnostic tests. Its lead product is macimorelin, an orally available peptidomimetic ghrelin receptor (GHSR-1a) agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a for the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency and childhood-onset growth hormone deficiency, as well as oncology indications.
