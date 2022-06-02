Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
Separately, Maxim Group dropped their price target on shares of Aethlon Medical from $11.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.
AEMD opened at $1.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.41 million, a P/E ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 0.81. Aethlon Medical has a 1-year low of $0.88 and a 1-year high of $12.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.61.
Aethlon Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)
Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases in the United States. The company develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aethlon Medical (AEMD)
- Don’t Bet On HP Inc Setting A New High
- Perrigo Stock is a Second Half Expansion Play
- Coty Stock Looks Attractive Down Here
- Blink Charging Stock Looks to Settle Down Here
- The Analysts Like The Fit Of Victoria’s Secret & Co
Receive News & Ratings for Aethlon Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aethlon Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.