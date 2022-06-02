Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group dropped their price target on shares of Aethlon Medical from $11.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

AEMD opened at $1.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.41 million, a P/E ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 0.81. Aethlon Medical has a 1-year low of $0.88 and a 1-year high of $12.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.61.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Aethlon Medical by 377.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 242,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 191,425 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Aethlon Medical during the third quarter worth $397,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aethlon Medical by 771.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 64,691 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aethlon Medical by 32.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 136,451 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 33,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Aethlon Medical during the third quarter worth $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.58% of the company’s stock.

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases in the United States. The company develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system.

