AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) Short Interest Update

AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 120,000 shares, a decrease of 19.1% from the April 30th total of 148,300 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 155,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

NASDAQ AFCG opened at $17.84 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $352.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.25. AFC Gamma has a 1-year low of $14.90 and a 1-year high of $25.50.

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. AFC Gamma had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 57.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that AFC Gamma will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.55 dividend. This is a boost from AFC Gamma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. AFC Gamma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 125.00%.

In other AFC Gamma news, CEO Leonard M. Tannenbaum purchased 21,183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.80 per share, with a total value of $334,691.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,363,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,146,191.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brett Kaufman purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.70 per share, with a total value of $50,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $100,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 25,183 shares of company stock valued at $401,671 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 28.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in AFC Gamma by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,208,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in AFC Gamma by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 809,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,473,000 after acquiring an additional 34,958 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in AFC Gamma by 32.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 776,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,842,000 after acquiring an additional 190,609 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in AFC Gamma by 7.8% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 566,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,828,000 after acquiring an additional 40,915 shares during the period. Finally, Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC raised its holdings in AFC Gamma by 17.3% during the first quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 531,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,155,000 after acquiring an additional 78,205 shares during the period. 37.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AFCG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AFC Gamma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Compass Point cut their price target on AFC Gamma from $20.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and invests in senior secured loans, and other types of loans and debt securities for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, and licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

