Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.86-$4.93 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.60. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.67 billion-$6.73 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.36 billion.Agilent Technologies also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $1.20-$1.22 EPS.

Shares of A stock traded up $6.01 on Thursday, hitting $129.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,444,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,107,928. The business has a 50 day moving average of $125.79 and a 200 day moving average of $138.00. The stock has a market cap of $38.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Agilent Technologies has a 12-month low of $112.64 and a 12-month high of $179.57.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 27.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.24%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $195.00 to $155.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $187.00 to $178.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $160.58.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Michael Tang sold 1,210 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.21, for a total transaction of $164,814.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 8.7% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 84,268 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,172,000 after buying an additional 6,779 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 22.6% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 324,138 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,235,000 after buying an additional 59,762 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 13.6% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,182 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 12.3% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 24.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 408,780 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $54,094,000 after buying an additional 80,848 shares during the period.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

