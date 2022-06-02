Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.17.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Agiliti from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Agiliti from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Agiliti from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agiliti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Agiliti from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

In other Agiliti news, CFO James B. Pekarek sold 2,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total transaction of $43,304.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 220,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,411,727.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas J. Leonard sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $541,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,947 shares of company stock valued at $2,627,108 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Agiliti by 398.5% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 59,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after buying an additional 47,540 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Agiliti by 16.9% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,466,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,145,000 after buying an additional 500,541 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agiliti by 2.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Agiliti by 0.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 500,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,554,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agiliti during the first quarter worth $3,398,000. 99.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agiliti stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.27. 71,675 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 161,360. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.13, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.10 and its 200-day moving average is $19.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.68. Agiliti has a fifty-two week low of $16.09 and a fifty-two week high of $26.36.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.08. Agiliti had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 13.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Analysts predict that Agiliti will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Agiliti, Inc provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers onsite managed services, including programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity.

