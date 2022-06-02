agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) Insider Benjamin Kornitzer Sells 5,396 Shares

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) insider Benjamin Kornitzer sold 5,396 shares of agilon health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total value of $106,678.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,853 shares in the company, valued at $214,563.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Benjamin Kornitzer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 27th, Benjamin Kornitzer sold 5,396 shares of agilon health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total transaction of $105,653.68.

On Tuesday, May 10th, Benjamin Kornitzer sold 5,396 shares of agilon health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.47, for a total transaction of $88,872.12.

On Thursday, April 28th, Benjamin Kornitzer sold 5,396 shares of agilon health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total transaction of $98,746.80.

On Tuesday, April 19th, Benjamin Kornitzer sold 6,296 shares of agilon health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total transaction of $139,393.44.

Shares of agilon health stock opened at $18.18 on Thursday. agilon health, inc. has a one year low of $14.36 and a one year high of $44.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.34.

agilon health ( NYSE:AGL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $462.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.53 million. agilon health had a negative return on equity of 10.37% and a negative net margin of 18.81%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that agilon health, inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of agilon health from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of agilon health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of agilon health from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of agilon health from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.13.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGL. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of agilon health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of agilon health during the 2nd quarter worth about $291,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in agilon health by 5.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of agilon health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $567,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of agilon health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it served approximately 238,000 senior members, which included 186,300 medicare advantage members and 51,700 medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries.

