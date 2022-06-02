Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Bought by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 2,247.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,487 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,802 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $14,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 34.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.04, for a total transaction of $2,160,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,052.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.71, for a total transaction of $48,513,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 725,934 shares of company stock worth $116,723,330 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb stock opened at $116.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $75.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.62 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.74 and a twelve month high of $212.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $145.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.36.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The business’s revenue was up 70.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.75) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ABNB. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Airbnb from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. BTIG Research lowered Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Airbnb from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Airbnb from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Airbnb from $194.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.22.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

