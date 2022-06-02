Akebia Therapeutics (AKBA) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AKBA) recently:

5/31/2022 – Akebia Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/23/2022 – Akebia Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/16/2022 – Akebia Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $2.00 to $1.25.

5/15/2022 – Akebia Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/10/2022 – Akebia Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Akebia Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics based on hypoxia inducible factor biology for patients with kidney disease. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

5/9/2022 – Akebia Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $0.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Akebia Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics based on hypoxia inducible factor biology for patients with kidney disease. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

5/7/2022 – Akebia Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/29/2022 – Akebia Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/21/2022 – Akebia Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of AKBA stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.35. The company had a trading volume of 221,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,743,371. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $4.33. The company has a market capitalization of $64.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.61 and a 200-day moving average of $1.73.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.06). Akebia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 123.64% and a negative return on equity of 266.13%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKBA. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 364,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 28,700 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 11.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 188,357 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 19,081 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $351,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 6.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,052,487 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,470,000 after buying an additional 877,806 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 69.6% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,968,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,070,000 after buying an additional 2,859,222 shares during the period. 55.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product investigational product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent adult patients.

