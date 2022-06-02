Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.06 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $2.06 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Alamo Group’s earnings. Alamo Group reported earnings per share of $1.97 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Alamo Group will report full-year earnings of $8.13 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $9.58 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Alamo Group.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.06). Alamo Group had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 5.87%. The firm had revenue of $362.01 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ALG shares. TheStreet downgraded Alamo Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alamo Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 20,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,999,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Alamo Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 150,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Alamo Group by 5.9% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Alamo Group by 40.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 4,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Alamo Group by 30.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ALG opened at $118.50 on Monday. Alamo Group has a twelve month low of $108.35 and a twelve month high of $160.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $128.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Alamo Group’s payout ratio is 10.54%.

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty applications, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

