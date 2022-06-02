Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $12.30-$15.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $10.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.80 billion-$6.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.44 billion.

Albemarle stock traded up $11.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $251.29. 1,657,625 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,237,616. The company has a market capitalization of $29.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.33. Albemarle has a 1 year low of $157.82 and a 1 year high of $291.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.65. Albemarle had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Albemarle will post 13.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.39%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ALB shares. Cowen lifted their price objective on Albemarle from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Albemarle from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Albemarle from $300.00 to $314.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Albemarle from $230.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Albemarle from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Albemarle presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $277.15.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Albemarle by 127.3% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 125 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Albemarle by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Albemarle during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Albemarle by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Albemarle during the 1st quarter worth $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

