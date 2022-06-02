Alfi, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Alfi, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 277,400 shares, a decline of 18.5% from the April 30th total of 340,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 674,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Alfi during the second quarter worth $169,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alfi by 21.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 6,391 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alfi during the third quarter worth about $190,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Alfi in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Alfi during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.98% of the company’s stock.

ALF stock opened at $1.13 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.02. Alfi has a 12 month low of $1.07 and a 12 month high of $22.50.

Alfi, Inc provides interactive intelligent artificial intelligence and machine learning software solutions. Alfi, Inc was formerly known as Lectrefy, Inc and changed its name to Alfi, Inc in January 2020. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

