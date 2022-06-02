Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) Receives $44.75 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.75.

ALLK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Allakos from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Allakos in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allakos from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of Allakos in the first quarter worth about $69,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allakos during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Allakos during the first quarter valued at about $96,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Allakos by 163.6% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 17,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Allakos in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALLK traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.80. The stock had a trading volume of 867,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,509,824. Allakos has a 52 week low of $2.56 and a 52 week high of $11.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.58. The company has a market capitalization of $153.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 0.98.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($3.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.71) by ($1.89). Sell-side analysts expect that Allakos will post -5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Allakos Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics that target immunomodulatory receptors present on immune effector cells in allergy, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company's lead monoclonal antibody is lirentelimab (AK002), which is in a Phase III study for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and/or eosinophilic duodenitis; a Phase II/III study for eosinophilic esophagitis; and a Phase II clinical study to atopic dermatitis and chronic spontaneous urticaria.

