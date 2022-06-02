AllSafe Price Hits $0.0067 on Top Exchanges (ASAFE)

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. AllSafe has a total market cap of $60,910.90 and approximately $1.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, AllSafe has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One AllSafe coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0067 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00017308 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000055 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00009967 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded down 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001554 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About AllSafe

ASAFE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . AllSafe’s official website is allsafetoken.pw

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

