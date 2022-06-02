Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Delos Wealth Advisors LLC

Delos Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 416 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 8 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.1% of Delos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in Alphabet by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,608,366 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,696,262,000 after buying an additional 58,955 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,669,682 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,474,847,000 after acquiring an additional 97,666 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,752,343 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,857,740,000 after buying an additional 87,144 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,082,944 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,920,776,000 after buying an additional 48,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.5% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,029,337 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,074,234,000 after buying an additional 184,833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $36.92 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2,319.66. 20,308 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,664,974. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2,464.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,675.68. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,044.16 and a twelve month high of $3,042.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.13.

Shares of Alphabet are set to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $26.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 33 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,648.18, for a total value of $87,389.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Brin Sergey sold 5,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,588.31, for a total transaction of $13,935,461.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 570,694 shares of company stock valued at $75,923,500 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Alphabet from $3,660.00 to $3,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $2,900.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,308.77.

Alphabet Profile (Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

