Ambassador Advisors LLC Has $428,000 Stock Position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

Ambassador Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Get Rating) by 27.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,763 shares during the quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XMLV. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth $4,367,000. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,877,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 126,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,383,000 after purchasing an additional 49,179 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,910,000. Finally, Pacific Sun Financial Corp acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,616,000.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF alerts:

XMLV stock opened at $54.25 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.24. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $51.51 and a 52 week high of $58.81.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XMLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.