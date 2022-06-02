Ambassador Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 172.5% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Public Storage in the 4th quarter worth $3,071,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Public Storage by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 120,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,292,000 after purchasing an additional 20,976 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Public Storage by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 24,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,553,000 after purchasing an additional 5,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage in the 4th quarter worth $203,000. 78.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PSA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $410.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Public Storage from $375.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $335.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Public Storage from $385.00 to $434.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $357.14.

NYSE:PSA opened at $330.62 on Thursday. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $285.21 and a 52 week high of $421.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $366.69 and a 200 day moving average of $359.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.13, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.29.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.96). The company had revenue of $749.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.58 million. Public Storage had a return on equity of 38.01% and a net margin of 54.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.82 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Public Storage will post 15.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.75%.

In related news, Director Rebecca L. Owen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.25, for a total transaction of $1,791,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

