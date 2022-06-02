Ambassador Advisors LLC Raises Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Ambassador Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 327 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 6,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 19,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,200,000 after purchasing an additional 5,459 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,073,000. Finally, Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 134,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,590,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $225.63 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $234.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $245.69. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $209.78 and a fifty-two week high of $267.13.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

