Ambassador Advisors LLC Sells 4,794 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Ambassador Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 60.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,794 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BRO. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the fourth quarter valued at about $449,898,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 145.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,130,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,152,000 after buying an additional 1,262,929 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 75.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,404,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,856,000 after buying an additional 604,172 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 76.3% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,228,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,342,000 after buying an additional 531,846 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 1,022.6% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 568,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,524,000 after buying an additional 517,871 shares during the period. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Shares of Brown & Brown stock opened at $58.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.55 and its 200 day moving average is $65.90. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.47 and a twelve month high of $74.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The business had revenue of $904.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $892.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.102 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.16%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Monday, April 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.44.

In other news, Director Lawrence L. Gellerstedt III acquired 1,670 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.99 per share, with a total value of $100,183.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $463,542.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Hugh M. Brown acquired 824 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.66 per share, with a total value of $49,159.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 49,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,950,306.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 4,294 shares of company stock valued at $248,253. 17.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Brown & Brown Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.