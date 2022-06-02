Ambassador Advisors LLC Sells 7,500 Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

Ambassador Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) by 36.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 418,778 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,568,000 after purchasing an additional 81,136 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 100,633 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 21,035 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 5,039 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,675,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,744,000 after buying an additional 309,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,079 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 3,970 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

PACB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $13.00 to $6.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, May 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.29.

Shares of PACB stock opened at $5.13 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 16.87 and a quick ratio of 16.38. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.51 and a 1 year high of $36.36.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.05). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 130.14% and a negative return on equity of 36.11%. The business had revenue of $33.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides PacBio's Systems, which conduct, monitor, and analyse biochemical sequencing reactions; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

