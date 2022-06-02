American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 811,700 shares, a growth of 25.1% from the April 30th total of 649,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 342,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

AFG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on American Financial Group to $178.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE AFG opened at $139.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. American Financial Group has a 1 year low of $117.57 and a 1 year high of $152.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $143.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.68.

American Financial Group ( NYSE:AFG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $1.11. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 28.14%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Financial Group will post 10.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $8.56 dividend. This is a boost from American Financial Group’s previous None dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is 10.26%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in American Financial Group by 116.9% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 183.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its position in shares of American Financial Group by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 419 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

About American Financial Group (Get Rating)

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.