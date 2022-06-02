American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.53-$1.59 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of AMH stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $38.01. The company had a trading volume of 2,241,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,933,163. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12 month low of $34.79 and a 12 month high of $44.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.64, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.20 and its 200 day moving average is $39.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 13.74%. The company had revenue of $356.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.19%.

AMH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. B. Riley reduced their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.94.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.71 per share, for a total transaction of $7,142,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,830,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $315,353,438.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas N. Benham acquired 1,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.41 per share, with a total value of $32,397.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 201,981 shares of company stock worth $7,194,098. 6.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMH. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 264.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 876,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,057,000 after acquiring an additional 636,134 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $350,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,084,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 133,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,811,000 after acquiring an additional 7,120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

