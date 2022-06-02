Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Sold by Crestline Management LP

Crestline Management LP cut its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,566 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial makes up approximately 0.9% of Crestline Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Crestline Management LP’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $11,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMP. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter valued at $137,568,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 85.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 437,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,490,000 after purchasing an additional 201,915 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 73.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 446,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,611,000 after buying an additional 189,299 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,331,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $701,689,000 after buying an additional 183,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 381,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,890,000 after buying an additional 123,846 shares during the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Shares of AMP traded up $3.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $273.70. 3,951 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 701,733. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $280.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $293.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.49. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $236.35 and a 12 month high of $332.37.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.05. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 22.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 25.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a boost from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 19.20%.

In related news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 8,711 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.01, for a total transaction of $2,717,919.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 56,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.16, for a total transaction of $17,788,367.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,377 shares of company stock valued at $21,148,716 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $316.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.91.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.