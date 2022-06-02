AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $10.80-$11.05 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.95. The company issued revenue guidance of -.AmerisourceBergen also updated its FY22 guidance to $10.85-11.05 EPS.

NYSE ABC traded down $2.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $147.62. 24,879 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,979,269. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13. AmerisourceBergen has a 1 year low of $111.34 and a 1 year high of $167.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.45.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.23. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 349.46%. The company had revenue of $57.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen will post 10.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.44%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $168.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $179.00 to $187.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $182.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $139.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $168.29.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total value of $1,664,255.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 4,895 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $783,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,078,379 shares of company stock valued at $912,048,947 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 7.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,411,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,848,446,000 after buying an additional 1,269,147 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,931,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,336,000 after acquiring an additional 123,695 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,079,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,717,000 after acquiring an additional 618,248 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 950,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,120,000 after buying an additional 188,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 814,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,991,000 after buying an additional 12,821 shares during the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

