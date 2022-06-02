Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Ampco-Pittsburgh from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th.

Ampco-Pittsburgh stock opened at $4.36 on Friday. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a 12 month low of $4.12 and a 12 month high of $7.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.49. The stock has a market cap of $83.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 0.92.

Ampco-Pittsburgh ( NYSE:AP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $94.43 million for the quarter. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a negative return on equity of 3.48% and a negative net margin of 3.18%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AP. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 251.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 4,166 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 587,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 17,300 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Ampco-Pittsburgh in the 3rd quarter worth $649,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 208,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.55% of the company’s stock.

About Ampco-Pittsburgh (Get Rating)

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of specialty metal products and customized equipment to commercial and industrial users worldwide. It operates in two segments, Forged and Cast Engineered Products (FCEG); and Air and Liquid Processing. The FCEG segment produces forged hardened steel rolls that are used in cold rolling mills by producers of steel, aluminum, and other metals; cast rolls for hot and cold strip, medium/heavy section, hot strip finishing, roughing, and plate mills in various iron and steel qualities; and forged engineered products for use in the steel distribution, oil and gas, and aluminum and plastic extrusion industries.

